New Chocolate Strawberry Oreos ‘Amazing’ But ‘A Little Intense’

December 29, 2016 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Oreos

The beauty in Oreos is their simplicity. Chocolate and vanilla, arranged perfectly. Done deal, I’ll have a whole box, please.

But they’ve been successful in dabbling with new flavors. Now Oreo has launched a new chocolate strawberry flavor that was found in a store in Kansas.

Country Living found the box, and gives them a ringing endorsement. “They have an overwhelming strawberry smell when you first open the package, but the flavor of the cookie is perfectly balanced. It’s just the right mix of strawberry and chocolate.” They suggested the remedy for the after taste is eating another, then another, etc.

Listen, if you can’t handle the intensity then the J.V. fields are somewhere else. Oreos are for varsity. Regular consumers will not have not two thoughts about it.

