Look who stopped home for a Pens game last night!

Xtina at the penguins game tonight! pic.twitter.com/EAszOoIUxu — Christina Aguilera (@xtinaNOW) December 29, 2016

and the family!

Christina's not so litttle brother Mikey was also seen at the @Penguins game! pic.twitter.com/j41y7sbdNi — Christina Aguilera (@xtinaNOW) December 29, 2016

She was even taking pix with fans!

The Pens DJ had to play some “Genie In A Bottle” baby…

Speaking of her baby, how cute is her daughter Summer on her lap?

so cute! @xtina returned home to Pittsburgh for holidays. at Penguins hockey game tonight w/fiancé +baby girl Summer pic.twitter.com/xOQkEfvUFZ — Mark Sundstrom (@106th) December 29, 2016

I hear mixed feelings about Christina and Pittsburgh, but it’s nice to see her supporting our teams! #LetsGoPens