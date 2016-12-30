eat.drink.PITTSBURGH 2017

Saturday, February 18th at Rivers Casino December 30, 2016 2:17 PM
Filed Under: eat. drink. Pittsburgh

eat.drink.PITTSBURGH is Saturday, February 18th at Rivers Casino!

VIP begins at 5PM and General Admission starts at 6:30PM.

Warm up your winter with a little culinary escape featuring delicious bites from dozens of Pittsburgh’s finest restaurants and chefs! Sample some subtle and not-so-subtle spirits! Event is 21 and older.

Be sure to come out and enjoying a night of incredible food and drink, live music, great people and good times!

VIP and General Admission tickets available.

VIP happens from 5-6:30PM – Tickets are $70/each
General Admission happens from 6:30-10PM – Tickets are $40/each

eat.drink.PITTSBURGH 2017 Buy Tickets

Click here to buy tickets.

