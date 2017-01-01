Ed Sheeran Announces New Music

By Brian Ives
Ed Sheeran is starting 2017 off with new music.
In a video that he tweeted late on New Year’s Eve, he held up a hand written sign saying, “New Music Coming Friday!”
Hello 2017... https://t.co/1UyjpgoFbo—
Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 01, 2017
Earlier in the month, he changed his Twitter profile picture and his twitter page’s stage image to solid light blue, a signal that other changes were on the way.
Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) December 13, 2016
Twitter reacted to the news quickly, with Late Late Show host James Corden among those expressing excitement (some were also excited because One Direction’s Harry Styles tweeted “It’s 2017. Be Nice. Be Good.”
Well, @edsheeran has already made 2017 epic as far as I'm concerned. #friday—
James Corden (@JKCorden) January 01, 2017
Ed Sheeran releasing new music Friday, Harry tweeted 'It's 2017' https://t.co/qDQqHALkpu—
ℓαяяу αf. (@LarentsParadise) January 01, 2017
EVERYONE CALM DOWN. ED SHEERAN IS RELEASING NEW MUSIC ON FRIDAY AND WE ARE ALL SAVED.
THANK YOU, 2017. THANK YOU.—
Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) January 01, 2017
Ed Sheeran is back, Harry tweeted "its 2017" and 4 more words. 2017 is already saved. twitter.com/harry_styles/s…—
nat (@daggertattooH) January 01, 2017
ed sheeran dropping music in 2017 like https://t.co/u7o24DC28L—
fatin (@itskazbrekker) January 01, 2017
