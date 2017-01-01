Get Into Section 100.7

Want to see Daya, NKOTB w/ Boyz II Men & Paula Abdul, Mariah Carey (w/ Lionel Richie), or Shawn Mendes? Make sure you get a ‘seat’ in Section 100.7 for your chance to qualify for tickets!

Listen to 100.7 Star Monday through Thursday for your chance to be caller 10 and claim your seat in Section 100.7. Once you get a seat in our section, you’re qualified to win tickets to one of the upcoming concerts.

Then, at four different times on Friday, January 6th, we’ll announce the name of someone sitting in Section 100.7. If it’s your name, you have 2 minutes to call us back and win tickets to a concert.

Listen to qualify in these hours:

Monday, January 2nd – Thursday, January 5th

6am to 7pm

Listen to win tickets at these times:

Friday, January 6th

7:30am

Daya

at Stage AE on March 30

11am

NKOTB w/ Boyz II Men & Paula Abdul

at PPG Paints Arena on July 1

2:30pm

Mariah Carey (w/ Lionel Richie)

at PPG Paints Arena on March 21

5pm

Shawn Mendes

at PPG Paints Arena on August 20