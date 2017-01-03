Britney Spears is Feeling Good about 2017

By Hayden Wright

Britney Spears’ 2016 was a whirlwind promotional year for her latest comeback album Glory. She made countless appearances and gave high-profile performances at venues like the MTV Video Music Awards. And while some pop stars might look forward to a bit of R&R in the new year, Spears seems to have big things on the horizon.

She shared an Instagram post celebrating the start of 2017 with her rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari, and another photo captioned “#CurrentMood Feeling good about 2017.”

Spears reportedly met Asghari, a fitness model, on the set of her music video for “Slumber Party,” and has slowly taken her relationship public without officially confirming the romance. In any case, Britney is in top form, looking happy and healthy as she faces 2017.

See her elated New Year’s messages here:

Happy New Year 🎉🎉🎉 A photo posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 1, 2017 at 11:17am PST