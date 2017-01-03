Coachella Lineup Announced: Radiohead, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar to Headline

By Radio.com Staff

Radiohead, Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar will headline the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2017. See the full line-up below.

Music industry trade magazine Hits Daily Double began rumors of the three headlining the 2017 show when the it published the tease in its “Rumor Mill” column in November. The magazine also speculated that Oasis would reunite for the festival. Liam and Noel Gallagher have not played together as Oasis since the band broke up in 2009. This rumor apparently did not come true.

Once again the annual festival will be held over two weekends featuring the same lineup; April 14-16 and April 21-23, 2017. Advance tickets went on sale June 8, 2016 and sold out within a day. Once again, the festival will employ tamper-proof RFID wristbands for entry and exit, allowing organizers to keep an eye on traffic flow and entry issues. It is strongly urged that tickets are not purchased through third parties or scalpers, as they are almost always fraudulent.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, January 4th at 11:00 a.m. via Coachella.com.