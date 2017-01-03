Top 10 Names Of Men Who Make The Best Husbands

January 3, 2017 1:08 PM By Kelly

I am not going to lie- I’m a little disappointed my husband’s name isn’t on this list. Puttin’ that out there…

I have no idea what criteria they used in this survey (so take it for it’s worth) but Siteopia.com asked 2,000 adults what names make the best husbands and this is what they came up with-

First up, David…then comes Andrew…followed by Paul…and John…can’t forget William (one of them is a Prince, I mean COME ON!)…and Simon…who doesn’t love a good James?….#9 is Chris….and by the hair on his chinny-chin-chin Stephen comes in at #10.

So there ya go! Is your manfriend on the list? Tweet me @KelOnAir & let me know!

More info on the study and the best WIVES names HERE.

More from Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Kid-A-Palooza
eat.drink.PITTSBURGH
Download Now

Listen Live