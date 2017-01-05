It’s 2017, time to get fit and fabulous! Grab your friends for a full day of fitness, food and your favorite drinks. Join us as we start the new year off with 100.7 Star’s Brunch n’ Burn presented by UPMC Health Plan on Sunday, January 29 from 10am to 4pm at Sing Sing and Rock Bottom at the Waterfront.

Choose one (or several!) of the terrific classes for just $10 each! Your $10 includes FREE heavy apps at Rock Bottom, exclusive drink specials and access to professional services from places like True Runner, Chelsea Collective, Orange Theory Fitness, Aesthetic, Fluhme Glam Bar, Athleta and Come Ready Nutrition!

AVAILABLE CLASSES:

10:30AM: Hip Hop with 100.7 Star’s Melanie Taylor

In addition to spending every morning with you on the air, Melanie Taylor is a certified group fitness instructor who specializes in dance cardio! Join Melanie for 45 minutes of dancing fun! She incorporates hip-hop dance style with cardio fun. No dancing ability necessary! You just need to know how to move, sweat, and have a blast! She uses hip hop and dance moves to get an amazing workout!

12:00PM: Yoga Class by Local Motion

1:00PM: CHAOS by Innate Fitness

One of a kind, full body workout guaranteed to test and train your strength, muscle endurance and core while improving your mobility and flexibility. Come ready to feel the burn and be prepared to sweat!

2:00PM: Jump Flow by Local Motion

Yoga flow, plyometrics (a fancy word for explosive movement) and core work. Yep, it’s awesome.

3:15PM: Cycling Class by Club Cycle

100.7 Star Brunch n’ Burn is sponsored by: