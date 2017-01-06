Play ’21’ for Twenty One Pilots Tickets & Meet & Greet Passes

100.7 Star welcomes Twenty One Pilots to PPG Paints Arena on Friday, January 27th. All week, we have your chance to win tickets!

Listen to play 21 for Twenty One Pilots tickets and meet & greet passes! We’ve got a fresh deck of cards ready to go.

If you’re the 10th caller, we’ll turn over a card. We’ll keep turning over cards until you get exactly 21 or you bust (go over 21).

Cards labeled 1-9 have a value equal to the number on the card. Face cards (Jack, Queen, King) are valued at 10. An Ace is valued at either 1 or 10 – you get to choose!

If you get exactly 21, you win tickets AND meet & greet passes for Twenty One Pilots!

We’ve only got room to add four winners to the meet & greet, so we’ll play the game Monday – Friday, January 9-13 at these times or until we get our fourth winner:

8am – 8:15am

11am – 11:15am

1pm – 1:15pm

2:30pm – 2:45pm

4pm – 4:15pm

5pm – 5:15pm