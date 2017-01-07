Penguins Hold 2009 Stanley Cup Team Reunion

A few weeks ago, as part of the ongoing celebrations for the 50th season, the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted members of the 1991 and 1992 Stanley Cup winning teams. The former players were individually introduced before a game while wearing special 50th season Pittsburgh gold jerseys.

Those same jerseys were presented to members of the 2009 Stanley Cup winning team this morning at PPG Paints arena. Current Penguins players such as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin were once again surrounded by former teammates such as Tyler Kennedy and Craig Adams.

The 2009 🏆 team is here! #Pens50 A photo posted by Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) on Jan 7, 2017 at 9:39am PST

Malkin and Kris Letang also shared the photo on their personal Instagram accounts, but Letang also shouted out one team member, who was exceptionally vital to that ’09 Cup win, that wasn’t present on his Twitter account:

Max Talbot responded later, giving us ALL THE FEELS

I love this team so much. Let’s do it again this year.

#StanleyCupChamps2017–Make it happen.

-Katie Zak