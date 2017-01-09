Ben & Jerry’s to Make ‘Urban Bourbon’ Ice Cream

By Jackson Dodd
Ben & Jerry’s is Making Ice Cream Great Again.
According to an Instagram post from Candy Hunting, the company is making a bourbon-flavored ice cream called “Urban Bourbon.”
You heard it here first! New Urban Bourbon Ben & Jerry's will hit the freezer aisle in a few months! The flavor features burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes, and bourbon caramel swirls. Stay tuned for a second new Ben & Jerry's flavor! . . . . . #new #icecream #benandjerrys #bourbon #caramel #alcohol #junkfood #snack #snacks #snackfood #iifym #macros #cheatmeal #instafood #foodstagram #foodporn #cheatday #sweets #dessert #winter #fitspo #fitfam #fitspiration #flexibledieting #oreos #foodgasm #fitsagram #food #fitfamily #chocolate
Thrillist has somewhat confirmed the news, noting there is an application filed by Ben & Jerry’s for trademarks on the name “Urban Bourbon.”
In 2015, Ben & Jerry’s combined liquor and ice cream, creating the flavor Salted Caramel Brownie Ale.
Seems like in this pint (see what I did there?), history also has a way of repeating itself.