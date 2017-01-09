Ben & Jerry’s to Make ‘Urban Bourbon’ Ice Cream

By Jackson Dodd

Ben & Jerry’s is Making Ice Cream Great Again.

According to an Instagram post from Candy Hunting, the company is making a bourbon-flavored ice cream called “Urban Bourbon.”

Thrillist has somewhat confirmed the news, noting there is an application filed by Ben & Jerry’s for trademarks on the name “Urban Bourbon.”

In 2015, Ben & Jerry’s combined liquor and ice cream, creating the flavor Salted Caramel Brownie Ale.

Seems like in this pint (see what I did there?), history also has a way of repeating itself.