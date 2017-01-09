Here Is The List Of Golden Globe Winners

In case you missed the 74th annual Golden Globes last night hosted by Jimmy Fallon you can see the whole list of winners here!

I didn’t stay up for the whole show. Fell asleep after 10pm. Saw some red carpet arrivals and most of the awards!

My cliff notes to you!

Ryan Gosling’s speech about his wife. SWOON.

Jimmy Fallon is just pure adorable & he and Justin Timberlake dancing and rubbing each others faces. Priceless

Viola Davis winning for Fences and her speech. Perfect. August Wilson’s play (Pittsburgher and 10 of his plays based on Pittsburgh are brilliant in my opinion)

La La Land winning MORE Globes than any other movie ever!

Ryan Reynolds kissing Andrew Garfield when he lost to Ryan Gosling.

Some stars including Pittsburgher Michael Keaton saying the movie HIDDEN FENCES instead of HIDDEN FIGURES.

Steve Carrell and Kristin Wiig intro to animated film was hilarious.

Meryl Streep not giving a care and talking about Donald Trump with her opinions.

Tracy Ellis Ross winning for Black Ish and her speech melted my heart too!

Casey Affleck thanking his friend Matt Damon for his career moves and friendship.

Just some notes!

My favorite dresses were Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell and Sofia Vergara!