U2 Announces Concert at Heinz Field

At the very end of 2016, the members of U2 posted a video to YouTube promising some “very special” shows in honor of the 30th anniversary of their classic album The Joshua Tree, and today, they’ve revealed the details of that trek.

This morning (January 9), they announced that they’ll be returning to stadiums for “U2: The Joshua Tree Tour 2017”; each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from either Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic or The Lumineers in North America (Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will open in Europe).

U2 will play Heinz Field on Wednesday, June 7th along with special guest The Lumineers.

Tickets for the Pittsburgh concert go on sale Tuesday, January 17th at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.

North American tour dates:

May 12 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place w/ Mumford & Sons

May 14 – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field w/ Mumford & Sons

May 17 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium w/ Mumford & Sons

May 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl w/ The Lumineers

May 24 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium w/ The Lumineers

May 26 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium w/ The Lumineers

June 3 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field w/ The Lumineers

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field w/ The Lumineers

June 8-11 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

June 11 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium w/ OneRepublic

June 14 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium w/ OneRepublic

June 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field w/ The Lumineers

June 20 – Washington DC @ FedExField w/ The Lumineers

June 23 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre w/ The Lumineers

June 25 – Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium w/ The Lumineers

June 28 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium w/ The Lumineers

July 1 – Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium w/ OneRepublic

