Check Out Alicia Keys’ New Track ‘Sweet F’in Love’

By Annie Reuter

There is no shortage of new music from Alicia Keys. Two months after she released her sixth studio album, Here, the singer is back with the sultry new song “Sweet F’in Love.”

Keys’ husband, Swizz Beatz, posted the nearly four-minute track Monday night (Jan. 9) on his Soundcloud account. Kaytranada produced the number, which features Keys mostly singing in a soulful voice alongside delicate piano and slick beats. For the chorus she coos, “I’m talkin’ ’bout sweet, sweet f’in love.”

Listen to the track in its entirety below:

While her husband dropped the song, Keys hinted at it last night on Twitter with a link to Swizz Beatz’s Soundcloud.

“2017 fun vibes. sending you all my Sweet F’in love! 2017 is going to be so SICK!!!!!”