James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ to Evolve with Apple Deal

By Annie Reuter

James Corden’s beloved segment Carpool Karaoke is getting a revamp. The late-night host sold the project to Apple last year and the rebooted series will include celebrities sharing the passenger seat with The Late Late Show host.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, creators Corden and Ben Winston have often been approached in the past by non-musicians, but time constraints have limited them to only seek out musicians. Apple’s partnership will allow actors and comedians to take part in the viral sensation as well.

“So many people get in touch with us—big-name movie stars—saying they’d love to do Carpool Karaoke,” Winston said. “Here, it’s about taking those people who aren’t musicians, necessarily.”

Apple’s first season of Carpool Karaoke will include 16 pairings, one even featuring Corden. One trailer includes Will Smith singing along to “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It” backed by a full marching band.

Additional celebrities tapped for the inaugural Apple season include Ariana Grande, Alicia Keys, comedians Billy Eichner and Chelsea Handler.

“This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in an intimate environment,” Corden said. “I don’t even feel like it’s mine, really, it’s just something I’ve been part of.”