So, Beauty And The Beast came out with a Belle doll. Emma Watson is playing Belle and people are taking to social media saying the doll is scary looking! Some say that it resembles Justin Bieber even!

What do you think!

The internet has a LOT of thoughts on this #BeautyAndTheBeast doll of Emma Watson: https://t.co/WNQINic79Q pic.twitter.com/6Ig87LiiFr — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 10, 2017

Look here.

I mean I think Emma is nothing short of adorable and this role is so made for her.

Do you think the doll is creepy?

You can see the trailer above underneath the doll pics. The movie comes out March 17th.