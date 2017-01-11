Camila Cabello Didn’t Like Being Sexualized in Fifth Harmony

By Robyn Collins

Camila Cabello, formerly of Fifth Harmony has opened up about some of the challenges she faced being in a hugely popular and outwardly sexy girl group.

“There’s been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualize us to just get more attention, she told LennyLetter.com. “Unfortunately, sex sells. There’s definitely been times where there’s stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I’ve had to put my foot down.”

Related: Machine Gun Kelly and Camila Cabello Release ‘Bad Things’ Video

However, the artist admits there is a time and a place for being sexy. “There’s nothing wrong with showing sexuality. If you have that inside, it’s just an expression of who you are. If you want to share that with people, that’s amazing. I love that. Look at Rihanna. She’s so sexy. She comes from Planet Sexy. I worship her. I really do.”

Regarding her time in Fifth Harmony she says, “I feel like it’s been tricky because we’ve had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones.”

Now, with songs like “Bad Things” and “Dope,” she says, “I’ve realized that growing into myself now, I think two years ago I would’ve been afraid to sing about that. That’s completely natural because I wasn’t ready yet. I think the thing that I would say to young women is, if you’re not ready for it, put your foot down.”

The singer admits she has stayed away from social media this year, saying, ”I don’t go on it, and I just keep myself focused on getting better and growing as an artist and finding different ways to grow as a person. It’s just kept me grounded, and I don’t have 1,000 people thinking that they didn’t like my shoes.”

When it comes to developing survival skills, Cabello credited her mom with keeping her sane and grounded. “I have my mom with me all the time. I literally don’t think I could function without her. She’s been through so much in her life that’s real s—. My family came from places where a lot of people didn’t have food to eat. Whenever there’s stuff here, little stuff that could make you angry or makes you forget that we have so much to be grateful for just having hot water, my mom makes sure to remind me of what’s important.”

As far as her political involvement this year, Cabello shared, “To be honest with you, I didn’t think that I would be as politically outspoken as I was this year about the election. I know that it’s a really personal decision, voting. All of the things that were being spoken about hit so close to home, to me being an immigrant and being a Latina, that I just felt a responsibility to stick up for my people and my culture. Now and forevermore, I’m going to stick up for immigrants and I’m going to stick up for Hispanic people and their rights. I feel like that’s just my job.”