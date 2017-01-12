Man Concocts (And Shares) Perfect Tinder Message Recipe

January 12, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Dating, Tinder

Joe Bagel found a blueprint for an icebreaker on Tinder that’ll always get a response, and it’s wonderful.

It’s not creepy, it’s not boring, it’s not overly nice and it’s not vile– it’s just, simply put, perfect. It does it with poetry.

For all you guys who just sighed, thinking it’s out of your tool box, it’s not. I promise. It’s so simple. It’s a name poem, well it’s technical name is acrostic. It’s just like what you did in first grade when you wrote the initials of your name then adjectives next to it, except bonus points for being a bit more complex.

Check it out.

(photo credit: Joe Bagel)

(photo credit: Joe Bagel)

It’s brilliantly simple, simply brilliant.

Bagel covers himself by saying they won’t always be 100% positive responses, but he’s seemed to get answers 100% of the time and that’s definitely a win.

Better than just saying ‘hey’, that’s for sure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Brunch n' Burn
Kid-A-Palooza
eat.drink.PITTSBURGH

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live