Michael Jackson Family Reacts to Joseph Fiennes’ ‘Urban Myths’ Casting

Joseph Fiennes’ appearance in the trailer for Urban Myths was a bit of a head-scratcher yesterday. As Michael Jackson, the actor’s makeup and prosthetics in the dark comedy looked shockingly unreal (perhaps for satiric effect), prompting members of Jackson’s family to speak out. On Twitter, Michael’s daughter Paris ripped the “offensive” project.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit,” she wrote. “It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother [Elizabeth Taylor] as well. where is the respect? They worked through blood sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”

Michael’s nephew Taj Jackson wrote, “Unfortunately this is what my family has to deal with. No words could express the blatant disrespect.”

The project has stirred controversy since Fiennes was cast for the role last year. During his life, Jackson expressed that he hoped a black actor might play him someday. This week, reaction to the first trailer has clearly not eased those early apprehensions.

