Stevie Wonder Serenades Michelle Obama

"My Amour Michelle" and "Michelle is Lovely" bade a fond farewell. January 12, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: Michelle Obama, Stevie Wonder

By Hayden Wright

Outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama is one of the most popular figures in American politics — a bright spot in an otherwise divisive and contentious political age. With just days left in the White House, FLOTUS stopped by The Tonight Show as a stop on her farewell tour… POTUS gave his own farewell speech in Chicago on Wednesday night. Mrs. Obama discussed post-White House plans and was serenaded by another massively popular American figure—the one and only Stevie Wonder.

Related: Michelle Obama Gets her Freak on with James Corden, Missy Elliott in ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Wonder rewrote the lyrics to some of his songs to fit the occasion: “My Cherie Amour” became “My Amour Michelle” and “Isn’t She Lovely” became “Michelle is Lovely.” Throughout her public life, FLOTUS has regularly used Stevie Wonder’s discography as walk-on music at rallies and other political events. She even performed “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” on her installment of Carpool Karaoke. It’s safe to say that signature will follow her into post-White House pursuits, as well.

Watch Wonder’s goodbye tribute to Michelle Obama here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

Brunch n' Burn
Kid-A-Palooza
eat.drink.PITTSBURGH

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live