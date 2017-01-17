Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds Announce 2017 Tour Dates

By Radio.com Staff

Longtime collaborators Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds will hit the road together in 2017.

Related: Dave Matthews Debuts New Song ‘Billijo’ at Standing Rock Concert

The trek kicks off on January 25th in Texas before heading to Europe, the duo returns to North American in May.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out their full itinerary below.

1/25 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Center

1/26 Grand Prairie, TX @ Verizon Theatre

2/23-25 Riviera Maya, MX @ Barceló Maya Beach

3/20 London, England @ Eventim Apollo

3/21 London, England @ Eventim Apollo

3/23 Dublin, EI @ Olympia Theatre

3/25 Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort

3/26 Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live (Heineken Music Hall)

3/27 Köln, DE @ Palladium

3/29 Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

3/30 Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

4/1 Vienna, AT @ Wiener Konzerthaus

4/2 Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

4/4 Torino, IT @ Teatro Colosseo

4/6 Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox

4/7 Milan, IT @ Teatro Arcimboldi

4/10 Lisbon, PT @ Coliseu Lisboa

4/11 Porto, PT @ Coliseu Porto

5/3 Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheatre

5/6 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

5/7 Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

5/31 Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park

6/2 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

6/3 Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

6/4 Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

6/6 Wantagh, NY @ Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

6/7 Holmdel, NY @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/10 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

6/11 Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

6/13 Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/14 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/16 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/17 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/18 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Never miss a tour date from Dave and Tim with Eventful.