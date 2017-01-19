Janelle Monáe, Maxwell, More to Perform at Women’s March on Washington

"Our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us," Monáe said. January 19, 2017 8:56 AM
Filed Under: Angelique Kidjo, indigo girls, Janelle Monae, Mary Chapin Carpenter, maxwell

By Robyn Collins

Janelle Monáe, Maxwell and Angelique Kidjo are scheduled to perform at the Women’s March on Washington this weekend. The full performance lineup was revealed Wednesday (Jan. 18). Mary Chapin Carpenter, the Indigo Girls, MC Lyte, Samantha Ronson, Toshi Reagon and Emily Wells are among those set to perform at Saturday’s march, reports Billboard.

Related: Beyoncé Supports Women’s March on Washington

“I am honored to join this critical movement to bring justice and equality to all,” Monáe said. “Music has always been a powerful tool for galvanizing unity and I believe that singing and standing together, our voices will be stronger than any force that tries to repress us.”

Other artists who will be joining the March’s “Artist Table” to support the event are Questlove, Grimes, Neko Case, Rakim and Lila Downs.

In addition to the Washington, D.C. march, there are 200 planned “sister marches” around the country.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

Brunch n' Burn
Kid-A-Palooza
eat.drink.PITTSBURGH

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live