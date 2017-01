Train Announces Pittsburgh Concert

GRAMMY winning and multi-platnum selling band Train announced plans today (January 19th) for a 45-date tour a head of the release of their latest album, “a girl a bottle a boat.”

The “Play That Song Tour” kicks off in May with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield and comes to Pittsburgh on Friday, June 23rd at KeyBank Pavilion. Tickets for the show go on sale January 27th at 10am. This is also the same date their new album, “a girl a bottle a boat,” is released.

“Play That Song Tour” Dates

* Without O.A.R.

Fri May 12 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat May 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sun May 14 – San Diego, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Tue May 16 – Phoenix, AZ Ak – Chin Pavilion

Wed May 17 – Albuquerque, NM – Sandia Casino

Fri May 19 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat May 20 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheatre

Sun May 21 – Dallas, TX – Starplex Pavilion

Mon May 22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed May 24 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Fri May 26 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA – Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sat May 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

Sun May 28 – Jacksonville, FL – TBD

Tue May 30 – New Orleans, LA – Bold Sphere Music at Champion’s Square

Wed May 31 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 03 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sun Jun 04 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Jun 06 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Thu Jun 08 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Fri Jun 09 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Music Center

Sat Jun 10 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jun 11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue Jun 13 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Wed Jun 14 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon at Jones Beach Theatre

Fri Jun 16 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jun 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jun 18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Tue Jun 20 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Wed Jun 21 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 23 – Pittsburgh, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jun 24 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Sun Jun 25 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Tue Jun 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jun 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Klipsch Music Center

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Sat Jul 01 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Mon Jul 03* – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Tue Jul 04 – Englewood, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Thu Jul 06 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 – Stateline, NV – Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Thu Jul 13 – Boise, ID Idaho – Center Amphitheatre

Fri Jul 14 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Sat Jul 15 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheater