Marcus went on a date with Sally. They met on Facebook since they had mutual friends! She actually friended him first! Marcus even asked the mutual friends about Sally and they talked highly of her.

They exchanged numbers and talked and then met up at Tequila Cowboy. They had a good night. Uber took them there and home and then NOTHING!

He didn’t want to blow up her phone and ask her why and they are even still Facebook friends! AWKWARD!

