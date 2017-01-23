Mumford & Sons Announce Pittsburgh Concert

May 24th at KeyBank Pavilion January 23, 2017 10:27 AM
Filed Under: Mumford & Sons

Mumford & Sons are headlining three special U.S. concerts this May.

One of the shows will be held May 24th at KeyBank Pavilion.

According to a statement released on their website, the band is visiting places they don’t always get the chance to visit.

“When the band are on the road, they don’t always get the chance to visit all the places they’d like to. With that in mind, we’re very excited to announce a string of special headline shows in the States this May. It’s an opportunity to catch up with a few cities they haven’t been to recently and have a party.”

Tickets for the Pittsburgh show go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am. In the hopes of fighting ticket scalping, there will be a Fan Verified Presale. Complete details are available at mumfordandsons.com.

Mumford & Sons May Concerts
Tuesday 23rd May
Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center

Wednesday 24th May
Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

Thursday 25th May
Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

