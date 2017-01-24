100.7 Star’s Pre-Show Party for the Twenty One Pilots Concert

January 24, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Twenty One Pilots

100.7 Star welcomes Twenty One Pilots to PPG Paints Arena on January 27th and to get you ready for the show, we’re throwing a party!

Before heading into the show stop by 100.7 Star’s Pre-Show Party at Cambria Suites starting at 2pm.

Kelly broadcasts her show from the party from 2pm to 7pm.

Plus, we’ve got live entertainment from Judah & The Lion, who will be performing at 3:30pm (and they’ll be opening for Twenty One Pilots that night). The Delaney’s will perform at 5:30pm and TJ the DJ will be there to keep you going throughout the party.

There will be great drink specials too and a chance for you to win tickets to other concerts.

On top of everything else, you’ll be super close to PPG Paints Arena and surrounded by plenty of parking.

