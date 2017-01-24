100.7 Star’s Pre-Show Party for the Twenty One Pilots Concert

100.7 Star welcomes Twenty One Pilots to PPG Paints Arena on January 27th and to get you ready for the show, we’re throwing a party!

Before heading into the show stop by 100.7 Star’s Pre-Show Party at Cambria Suites starting at 2pm.

Kelly broadcasts her show from the party from 2pm to 7pm.

Plus, we’ve got live entertainment from Judah & The Lion, who will be performing at 3:30pm (and they’ll be opening for Twenty One Pilots that night). The Delaney’s will perform at 5:30pm and TJ the DJ will be there to keep you going throughout the party.

There will be great drink specials too and a chance for you to win tickets to other concerts.

On top of everything else, you’ll be super close to PPG Paints Arena and surrounded by plenty of parking.