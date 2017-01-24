Fifth Harmony, Carly Rae Jepsen, Nick Jonas Set for NHL All-Star Game

The stars will help honor the U.S. and Canada. January 24, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Carly Rae Jepsen, Fifth Harmony, Nick Jonas

By Hayden Wright

Fifth Harmony, Carly Rae Jepsen and Nick Jonas will perform on one of hockey’s biggest nights: The NHL All-Star game. The event takes place this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jepsen will perform the Canadian national anthem, followed by Fifth Harmony’s rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Jonas will take the stage during the second intermission, according to an NHL release.

At an NHL gala on Friday night, Robin Thicke will pay tribute to his late father Alan Thicke. The evening (hosted by Jon Hamm) will also include an appearance by John Legend.

“We are pleased with the incredible lineup of entertainment that we put together for the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend,” said Steve Mayer, NHL chief content officer and executive vice president. “The All-Star Weekend will feature three days of can’t-miss events, including the NHL100 celebration on Friday night, in a weekend where hockey takes over Hollywood. We are excited for Nick Jonas, Fifth Harmony and Carly Rae Jepsen’s All-Star Game performances for our fans in L.A and those watching around the world.”

The All-Star game begins at 12:30 PT on Sunday.

