Justin Timberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda Nominated for Oscars

By Hayden Wright

Justin Timberlake became an Oscar nominee this morning for “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from the Trolls soundtrack. JT will face Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for “How Far I’ll Go,” his contribution to the Moana soundtrack, two songs from La La Land—“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City of Stars”—and “The Empty Chair” from Jim: The James Foley Story.

In the film categories, La La Land leads the pack of 2017 Oscar contenders with 14 nominations, tying Titanic and All About Eve for the most nominations in Oscar history. The showbiz musical was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Damien Chazelle), Best Actor (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress (Emma Stone), Best Original Screenplay, and more. It received a citation for Best Score and two nominations for Best Song (“Audition” and “City of Stars”). Other nomination leaders included Moonlight, Arrival and Hell or High Water.

The honorees were announced via livestream this morning in atypical format: Previous nominees and winners like Brie Larson, Jennifer Hudson and Guillermo del Toro gave running commentary about their own Oscar experiences while a voiceover delivered the news.

Here’s a full list of nominees:

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Live Action Short

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight



Best Adapted Screenplay



Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper