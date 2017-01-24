Oscar Nominations 2017

The Oscar nominations are in.

‘La La Land’ tops the list with 14 nominations, which also ties the Oscars record with ‘All About Eve’ and ‘Titantic.’

‘Fences,’ the film that is set in Pittsburgh in the 1950’s, has been nominated in four categories, including Best Picture, Actor in a Lead Role (Denzel Washington), Actress in a Supporting role (Viola Davis), Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Actor In A Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Animated Feature Film

Kubo And The Two Strings

Moana

My Life As A Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Music (Original Song)

Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land

Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls

City Of Stars, La La Land

The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story

How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester By The Sea

20th Century Women

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host The Oscars on February 26th in Hollywood.