Oscar Nominations 2017

January 24, 2017 10:41 AM
The Oscar nominations are in.

‘La La Land’ tops the list with 14 nominations, which also ties the Oscars record with ‘All About Eve’ and ‘Titantic.’

‘Fences,’ the film that is set in Pittsburgh in the 1950’s, has been nominated in four categories, including Best Picture, Actor in a Lead Role (Denzel Washington), Actress in a Supporting role (Viola Davis), Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight

Actor In A Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences

Animated Feature Film
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
My Life As A Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia

Music (Original Song)
Audition (The Fools Who Dream), La La Land
Can’t Stop The Feeling, Trolls
City Of Stars, La La Land
The Empty Chair, Jim: The James Foley Story
How Far I’ll Go, Moana

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
Lion
Moonlight

Writing (Original Screenplay)
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester By The Sea
20th Century Women

Click here to see the full list of Oscar Nominations.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host The Oscars on February 26th in Hollywood.

