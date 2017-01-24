The 1975 Announce Pittsburgh Concert

The 1975 took to social media to announce an upcoming North American tour.
The 30+ city tour, which kicks off in April and comes to Pittsburgh’s Stage AE on May 11th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.
The 1975 North American Tour Dates
April 09 – Pepsi Center – Benito Juarez, Mexico
April 11 – Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, Mexico
April 12 – Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, Mexico
April 15 – Allen Event Center – Allen, TX
April 17 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX
April 18 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX
April 19 – Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK
April 21 – Abraham Chavez Theatre – El Paso, TX
April 22 – Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ
April 23 – Tucson Music Hall – Tucson, AZ
April 25 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
April 27 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
April 28 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
April 30 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA
May 01 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, Canada
May 03 – Centrylink Arena – Boise, ID
May 05 – The Great Saltair – Salt Lake City, UT
May 06 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO
May 09 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO
May 11 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA
May 12 – Sands Bethlehem Event Center – Bethlehem, PA
May 16 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI
May 17 – Roy Wilkins Auditorium – Saint Paul, MN
May 19 – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater – Lincoln, NE
May 22 – THE FILLMORE – Detroit, MI
May 23 – Main Street Armory – Rochester, NY
May 25 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, Canada
May 26 – Plaine Des Juex (Parc Jean Drapeau) – Montreal, Canada
May 27 – Boston Calling Music Festival – Boston, MA
May 30 – Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY
May 31 – Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY
June 01 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
June 02 – Bunbury Festival – Cincinnati, OH
June 03 – Express Live! – Columbus, OH