The 1975 Announce Pittsburgh Concert

The 1975 took to social media to announce an upcoming North American tour.

The 30+ city tour, which kicks off in April and comes to Pittsburgh’s Stage AE on May 11th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th at 10am. Click here to buy tickets.

// N O R T H A M E R I C A 2 0 1 7 – R E G I S T E R F O R P R E S A L E // L O V E the1975.ontouraccess.com/ A photo posted by The1975 (@the1975) on Jan 23, 2017 at 7:00am PST

The 1975 North American Tour Dates

April 09 – Pepsi Center – Benito Juarez, Mexico

April 11 – Patio 2 Auditorio Telmex – Guadalajara, Mexico

April 12 – Auditorio Banamex – Monterrey, Mexico

April 15 – Allen Event Center – Allen, TX

April 17 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

April 18 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

April 19 – Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK

April 21 – Abraham Chavez Theatre – El Paso, TX

April 22 – Mesa Amphitheatre – Mesa, AZ

April 23 – Tucson Music Hall – Tucson, AZ

April 25 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA

April 27 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 28 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA

April 30 – WaMu Theater – Seattle, WA

May 01 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, Canada

May 03 – Centrylink Arena – Boise, ID

May 05 – The Great Saltair – Salt Lake City, UT

May 06 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

May 09 – Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO

May 11 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

May 12 – Sands Bethlehem Event Center – Bethlehem, PA

May 16 – The Eagles Ballroom – Milwaukee, WI

May 17 – Roy Wilkins Auditorium – Saint Paul, MN

May 19 – Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater – Lincoln, NE

May 22 – THE FILLMORE – Detroit, MI

May 23 – Main Street Armory – Rochester, NY

May 25 – Canadian Tire Centre – Ottawa, Canada

May 26 – Plaine Des Juex (Parc Jean Drapeau) – Montreal, Canada

May 27 – Boston Calling Music Festival – Boston, MA

May 30 – Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY

May 31 – Rapids Theatre – Niagara Falls, NY

June 01 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY

June 02 – Bunbury Festival – Cincinnati, OH

June 03 – Express Live! – Columbus, OH