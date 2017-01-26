Lingerie Or Leave Him Returned With Cass & Brian

January 26, 2017 8:14 AM By Melanie Taylor
Filed Under: 100.7, 100.7 Star, Bubba, Bubba Show, Lingerie Or Leave Him, Melanie Taylor

Lingerie Or Leave Him returns!  It has been months since we’ve done it and frankly I am HAPPY!

So, Cass contacted Bubba and wanted to do Lingerie Or Leave Him with us.  She told us that her and Brian are still together although he hasn’t talked to her in weeks!  She says they were supposed to get married and she believes it is a just a rough patch.  But, on the other hand she does think he is cheating!

Ok then.

Listen to how this goes when I play “Monica” on the phone with Brian.  Brian is confused and Cass goes off!

More from Melanie Taylor
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Brunch n' Burn
Kid-A-Palooza
eat.drink.PITTSBURGH

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live