Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik Premiere ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

By Radio.com Staff

Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik have released the music video for their collaborative track, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

Directed by Grant Singer, most recently known for his work on The Weeknd’s latest videos, the dark, sexy clip features Swift and Malik trashing a fancy hotel room, yet there are few scenes featuring both singers in the same shot. The camera cuts between the two as if to show passion, yet great distance.

The song appears on the soundtrack from the forthcoming film Fifty Shades Darker. The soundtrack and film will both be released on February 10th.

Check out Taylor and Zayn’s new video below.