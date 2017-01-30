John Mayer Announces 2017 ‘The Search for Everything Tour’

By Annie Reuter

John Mayer is hitting the road this spring in support of his new music. The Search for Everything World Tour will kick off on March 31 in Albany, New York and has the singer hitting several major cities throughout the U.S. including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Las Vegas and Chicago.

Mayer’s tour will run through North America and Europe this spring. Each concert date will feature a full band, a solo acoustic performance, and the John Mayer Trio. Tickets for the tour go on sale on February 3 at 10 a.m. via LiveNation.com while American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning on January 31 at 10 a.m. Each North American tour purchase includes a physical copy of Mayer’s upcoming album The Search for Everything.

Earlier this month, Mayer released four songs from his forthcoming seventh studio album. He plans on dropping the material in several waves before the complete album is released in the spring.

“The price of admission is four songs,” he says. “If you don’t like these, don’t get the next four. But if I’ve engendered some kind of trust that you think I’m onto something, get the next four, and come along with me on every single wave.”



John Mayer’s 2017 The Search for Everything World Tour:

March 31 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

April 01 – Montréal, Canada @ Bell Centre

April 03 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre

April 05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

April 06 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

April 07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

April 09 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

April 11 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

April 12 – Columbus, OH @ Schottstein Center

April 14 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

April 15 – St Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center

April 17 – Edmonton, Canada @ Rogers Place

April 19 – Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

April 21 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

April 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

May 3 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

May 5 – Herning, Denmark @ Jyske Bank Boxen

May 7 – Stockholm, Sweeden @ Ericcson Globe

May 8 – Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum

May 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

May 12 – London, England @ The O2