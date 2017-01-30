Kings of Leon Announce Additional ‘Walls’ Tour Dates, Including Pittsburgh Concert

Coming off the first leg of their “Walls” tour, Kings of Leon have announced additional dates for the tour in support of their latest album, “Walls.”

The new leg of their tour will visit all new U.S. cities and kicks off on April 28th.

Kings of Leon will come to Pittsburgh on Friday, August 18th at KeyBank Pavilion along with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 4th.

The band’s seventh studio album “Walls,” was released October 14th.



Kings of Leon Tour – New Dates

*All dates and venues subject to change.

Fri, April 28 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre

Sat, April 29 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Tue, May 2 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Thu, May 4 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion

Sun, May 7 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival

Tue, May 9 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheater

Thu, May 11 Atlanta, GA Aaarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Wed, May 17 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre

Fri, May 19 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

Sat, May 20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wed, July 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Fri, July 28 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat, July 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun

Tues, Aug 1 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater

Wed, Aug 2 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

Sat, Aug 5 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse

Sun, Aug 6 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Wed, Aug 9 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Fri, Aug 11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Mon, Aug 14 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Wed, Aug 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

Fri, Aug 18 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sat, Aug 19 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center

Thurs, Aug 24 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 26 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre