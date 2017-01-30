Kings of Leon Announce Additional ‘Walls’ Tour Dates, Including Pittsburgh Concert

Friday, August 18th at KeyBank Pavilion January 30, 2017 12:03 PM
Coming off the first leg of their “Walls” tour, Kings of Leon have announced additional dates for the tour in support of their latest album, “Walls.”

The new leg of their tour will visit all new U.S. cities and kicks off on April 28th.

Kings of Leon will come to Pittsburgh on Friday, August 18th at KeyBank Pavilion along with special guests Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, February 4th.

The band’s seventh studio album “Walls,” was released October 14th.
Kings of Leon Tour – New Dates
*All dates and venues subject to change.

Fri, April 28 Chula Vista, CA Sleep Train Amphitheatre
Sat, April 29 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Tue, May 2 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Thu, May 4 Dallas, TX Gexa Energy Pavilion
Sun, May 7 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
Tue, May 9 Austin, TX Austin 360 Amphitheater
Thu, May 11 Atlanta, GA Aaarons Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Wed, May 17 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre
Fri, May 19 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
Sat, May 20 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
Wed, July 26 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri, July 28 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sat, July 29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun
Tues, Aug 1 Wantagh, NY Nikon at Jones Beach Theater
Wed, Aug 2 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Sat, Aug 5 Syracuse, NY Lakeview Amphitheater – Syracuse
Sun, Aug 6 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Wed, Aug 9 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Fri, Aug 11 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Mon, Aug 14 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Wed, Aug 16 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
Fri, Aug 18 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Sat, Aug 19 Noblesville, IN Klipsch Music Center
Thurs, Aug 24 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat, Aug 26 Quincy, WA The Gorge Amphitheatre

