100.7 Star welcomes The Chainsmokers to Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena on April 22nd along with with Kiiara and Emily Warren. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 10am.

Listen all week for your chance to be caller 10 and answer a question which will either be about Pittsburgh or Paris.

If you answer the question correctly, you’ll win tickets to see The Chainsmokers!

Listen to win at these times:

Jan. 31 – Feb. 3

7A-7:15A

8:15A-8:30A

11:30A-11:45A

1P-1:15P

2:30P-2:45P

4P-4:15P