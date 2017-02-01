Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

Looks like Blue Ivy Carter won’t be an only child for long.

The family of Beyonce and Jay Z is growing once again. Beyonce shared the happy news today (Feb. 1) that she is expecting twins.

RELATED: Beyoncé Should Win the Best Rock Performance GRAMMY

Beyonce posted a photo of herself holding her pregnant belly on Instagram with the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Blue Ivy Carter is 5 years old.