Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins

February 1, 2017 2:01 PM
Looks like Blue Ivy Carter won’t be an only child for long.

The family of Beyonce and Jay Z is growing once again. Beyonce shared the happy news today (Feb. 1) that she is expecting twins.

Beyonce posted a photo of herself holding her pregnant belly on Instagram with the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

 

Blue Ivy Carter is 5 years old.

