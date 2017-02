Lori is so timid, but she truly wanted to know why Steven never called her back after their date!

Cliff notes:

She met him on match.com in Nov of 2016

She was with someone for 3 years prior to meeting Steven.

Both love cross fit.

They clicked.

Met in the Strip District for breakfast at DeLuca’s and had a great day.

She never heard from him since! She texted and called and nada!

What do you think happened? Listen to what Steven said!