Minnesota Twins Offer Beyonce, Jay Z Custom Jerseys To Celebrate Pregnancy

The Minnesota Twins congratulated Beyonce and Jay Z on their recent announcement that they’re expecting Twins and offered up some special gifts for the growing family.

The baseball team tweeted a pic of custom jerseys for the family with the message, “Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news… Where should we send these?”

Two adult jersey’s feature the name “Bey” one one and “Jay” on another and a child size jersey with “Blue Ivy” on the back. Plus, they included two infant size jersey-style onesies with “Twins” across the fronts.