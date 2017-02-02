Minnesota Twins Offer Beyonce, Jay Z Custom Jerseys To Celebrate Pregnancy

February 2, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins congratulated Beyonce and Jay Z on their recent announcement that they’re expecting Twins and offered up some special gifts for the growing family.

The baseball team tweeted a pic of custom jerseys for the family with the message, “Hey @Beyonce, we heard the good news… Where should we send these?”

RELATED: Beyoncé Posts More New Pregnancy Photos and a Poem

Two adult jersey’s feature the name “Bey” one one and “Jay” on another and a child size jersey with “Blue Ivy” on the back. Plus, they included two infant size jersey-style onesies with “Twins” across the fronts.

