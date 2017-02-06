Bush Announce New Album ‘Black and White Rainbows’

By Amanda Wicks

It’s been three years since Bush released their last studio album Man on the Run, and 2017 marks their return in a big way. Not only will Bush be releasing their new album Black and White Rainbows on March 10th, but they’ll be kicking off a two-month North American Tour in May.

Bush will kick things off May 4th in Dallas, Texas, and wrap them up on June 22nd in St. Louis, Missouri. For more information about tickets, please check out Bush’s website.

In addition to announcing their forthcoming album, the band also shared their new single “Mad Love” today. Check out the tracklist for Black and White Rainbows, their tour dates and “Mad Love” below.

TRACKLIST

1. Mad Love

2. Peace-s

3. Water

4. Lost In You

5. Sky Turns Day Glo

6. Toma Mi Corazon

7. All The Worlds Within You

8. Nurse

9. The Beat of Your Heart

10. Dystopia

11. Ray Of Light

12. Ravens

13. Nothing But A Car Chase

14. The Edge of Love

15. People At War

TOUR DATES

3/14 – London, UK @ 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

5/4 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

5/05 – Kansas City, MO @ KC Live! Outdoor Stage

5/9 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

5/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

5/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

5/13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater

5/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

5/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

5/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

5/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

5/19 – Columbus, OH @ Mapfre Stadium [Rock on the Range]

5/20 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

5/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

6/1 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

6/2 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Foundry @ SLS

6/4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

6/6 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

6/7 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

6/9 – Fairfax, VA @ Celebrate Fairfax

6/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live!

6/21 – Louisville, KY @ Fourth Street Live

6/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Ballpark Village