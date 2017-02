Lady Gaga Announces ‘Joanne World Tour,’ Pittsburgh Concert

Following her Halftime Show performance at Super Bowl LI, Lady Gaga has announced the “Joanne World Tour.”

The tour kicks off in August and comes to Pittsburgh on November 20th at PPG Paints Arena. Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, February 20th at 10am.

Joanne World Tour Schedule

August 1 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

August 3 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

August 5 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

August 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

August 13 – San Francisco, CA – AT&T Park (Stadium)

August 15 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

August 19 – Omaha, NB – CenturyLink Center

August 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 23 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field (Stadium)

August 28 – New York City, NY – Citi Field (Stadium)

September 1 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (Stadium)

September 4 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

September 6 – Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

September 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 15 – Rio De Janeiro, BR – Rock In Rio Festival

September 22 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

September 24 – Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

September 26 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

September 29 – Hamburg, DE – Barclaycard Arena

October 1 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

October 3 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

October 6 – Paris, FR – AccorHotels Arena

October 9 – London, UK – O2 Arena

October 15 – Birmingham, UK – Barclaycard Arena

October 17 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Arena

October 21 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

October 23 – Stockholm, SE – Ericsson Globe

October 26 – Berlin, DE Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 28 – Koln, DE – Lanxess Arena

November 5 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

November 10 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

November 13 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

November 15 – Kansas City, KS – Sprint Center

November 16 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

November 19 – Washington, DC – Verizon Center

November 20 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 28 – Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

November 30 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

December 1 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

December 3 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

December 5 – Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

December 8 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

December 9 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

December 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena