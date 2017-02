Heat things up this Valentine’s Day with a pair of tickets to see ‘Fifty Shades Darker!’

Listen to 100.7 Star all week for your chance to win tickets to see ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ at Phoenix Theaters in North Versailles and Bridgeville.

Contest Times:

7-7:15a

8:15-8:30a

11:30-11:45a

2:30-2:45p

4-4:15p

‘Fifty Shades Darker’ will be in theaters on Friday, February 10.