Jack Johnson Announces 2017 Tour Dates

Jack Johnson will return to the road this summer.

His North American trek kicks off on June 2nd in Chicago, IL. A variety of acts including The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive will serve as opening acts. Tickets go on sale February 17th.

Johnson has also released a new song titled “Fragments” which appears in the new documentary The Smog Of The Sea.

See all of Johnson’s tour dates and listen to “Fragments” below.

6/2 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~

6/3 Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ~

6/4 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~

6/7 Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ~

6/9 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

6/10 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

6/11 Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

6/14 Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

7/14 Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

7/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

7/17 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

7/18 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl =

7/20 Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre =

7/22 Quincy, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre + =

7/23 Burnaby, BC @ Deer Lake Park =

7/26 Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre =

7/28 Stateline, NV @ Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Amphitheatre #

+ with special guest The Avett Brothers

* with special guest Lake Street Dive

~ with special guest Bahamas

^ with special guest JAMTOWN featuring Donavon Frankenreiter, G. Love & Cisco Adler

# with special guest ALO

= with special guest John Craigie

