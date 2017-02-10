Kings Of Leon Continue Bizarre Narrative in ‘Reverend’ Music Video

By Radio.com Staff

Kings of Leon have released a new music video for the song “Reverend.”

Related: Watch Kings of Leon Cover Selena Gomez’s ‘Hands to Myself’

The new video continues the twisted narrative established in the band’s two previous clips “Waste A Moment” and “Find Me,” striking tone somewhere between Stranger Things and Twin Peaks.

The band play a group of paranormal investigators in search of a mysterious glowing sphere which has crashed into a local forest. The extraterrestrial object is presumably the cause of the series of strange events played out in the band’s recent videos.

Check out Kings of Leon’s latest below.