Listen to Win Tickets to See Lady Gaga in Pittsburgh

100.7 Star welcomes Lady Gaga to PPG Paints Arena on November 20th. Tickets for the concert go on sale Monday, February 20th at 10am. Listen all week for your chance to win tickets to the show.

Be caller 10 when we ask. If you are, you’ll win a digital download of Lady Gaga’s new album, “Joanne” and you’ll get to play ‘A Million Ways.’

You guess a number between one and one million. If you guess correctly, you win tickets to see Lady Gaga’s Pittsburgh concert!

Guess incorrectly, we’ll let everyone know if the actual number is higher or lower than your guess and we move on to the next contest time with a new caller and a new guess.

Lady Gaga Presale

Starts: Friday, February 17th at 9am

Ends: Saturday, February 18th at5pm

Use the Password: STARGAGA

Click here to buy tickets.