Marc-Andre Fleury’s Stadium Series Mask Will Give You All the Feels

The Penguins will take the ice at Heinz Field once again in two weeks to face the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 Stadium Series.

We’ve already seen what the team’s uniforms will look like, but now we have an up close look at the goaltender masks for the game. While we don’t know which goalie will be in net on February 25th, Marc-Andre Fleury’s mask will give you all the Pittsburgh hockey feels.

Team Equipment manager Dana Heinze made himself Twitter famous among Pens fans by sharing photos of various pieces of equipment on his feed. Earlier this week, he shared several photos of Fleury’s heartfelt and emotional new artwork:

Stadiums Series masks for the Penguins pic.twitter.com/vcmJCFqMhV — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 6, 2017

The back plates of the goalie masks. pic.twitter.com/2sdXycuF2L — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 6, 2017

M.A. Fleury's mask up close pic.twitter.com/v4We0700tb — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 6, 2017

A view of the top pic.twitter.com/tFxtGUioSx — Dana Heinze (@RealDanaHeinze) February 6, 2017

Fleury paid tribute to current and former Penguins teammates including Pascal Dupuis, Max Talbot, Sidney Crosby, Robert Bortuzzo, Joe Vitale, Tomas Vokoun, Bill Guerin, Mark Recchi, Matt Cooke, and Hal Gil among others.

I think this is a good enough reason to put Flower in for some ice time during the game. But I’m going to need box of tissues if that’s the case. Actually, can someone pass me a Kleenex right now?…

-Katie Zak