100.7 Star welcomes The Lumineers to the Petersen Events Center on March 14th on their Cleopatra World Tour. Kaleo is opening the show

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets at these times:

Saturday

11-11:15a

12:30-12:45p

1:30-1:45p

4:30-4:45p

4:45-5p

Sunday

10:45-11a

12-12:15p

1:15-1:30p

2-2:15p

5:30-5:45p

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.