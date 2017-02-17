Man in a Box 2017, Feb 16 & 17 - Help Raise Awareness for the Homeless

OneRepublic to Headline NHL Stadium Series Game at Heinz Field

February 17, 2017 5:23 PM
Filed Under: Kaleo, onerepublic, Pittsburgh Penguins

On February 25th, the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL Stadium Series game at Heinz Field. During the first intermission, OneRepublic will perform for the crowd.

Kaleo has also been scheduled to perform at Stage AE for The PreGame – the official tailgate party of the Stadium Series game.

That won’t be the only time OneRepublic comes to Pittsburgh this year. Yesterday (Feb. 16), the band announced plans for a concert at KeyBank Pavilion on July 18th.

The Stadium Series game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Man in a Box 2017
eat.drink.PITTSBURGH
Download Now

Listen Live