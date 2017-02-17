OneRepublic to Headline NHL Stadium Series Game at Heinz Field

On February 25th, the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Philadelphia Flyers in an NHL Stadium Series game at Heinz Field. During the first intermission, OneRepublic will perform for the crowd.

Kaleo has also been scheduled to perform at Stage AE for The PreGame – the official tailgate party of the Stadium Series game.

That won’t be the only time OneRepublic comes to Pittsburgh this year. Yesterday (Feb. 16), the band announced plans for a concert at KeyBank Pavilion on July 18th.

The Stadium Series game will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.