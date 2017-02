It’s already hard enough for me to decide on a flavor of Ben & Jerry’s when I’m shopping.

The ice cream company announced on Twitter last week that three new flavors have now been added to the lineup.

Please give a not-too-warm welcome to the newest additions to the freezer section shelves:

Truffle Kerfuffle. Vanilla Ice Cream, Roasted Pecans, Fudge Chips, & Salted Chocolate Ganache Swirl. You're welcome. https://t.co/xB1A0tTj73 pic.twitter.com/iKVVQC0NkR — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 16, 2017

How does buttery brown sugar ice cream with fudge flakes & oatmeal cinnamon cookie swirls sound? Oat of This Swirled https://t.co/xB1A0tTj73 pic.twitter.com/apgyYoylWs — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 16, 2017

Urban Bourbon! Burnt caramel ice cream with almonds, fudge flakes & bourbon caramel swirls. Oh yes we did. Cheers! https://t.co/xB1A0tTj73 pic.twitter.com/59apoIZVCU — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) February 16, 2017

Looks like I need to make more room in my freezer at home for my three new friends. And renew my gym membership…

-Katie Zak