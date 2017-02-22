Is There A Harry Potter Reference In Emma Watson’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Song?

February 22, 2017 11:08 AM By Elista
The latest clip from Disney’s “Beauty & The Beast” features Emma Watson singing the classic song ‘Belle’.

However the words from the original movie were changed and if you’ve been watching any of the trailers, they line up exactly to the original. Except for this clip… fast forward to :22

“Have you lost something again?”

Remember the “remembrall” from Harry Potter?

(Oh Hey Wes Gibbons from HTGAWM)

See the differences in this article from the Huffington Post!

MIND BLOWN.

She even said she, “brought some Harry Potter magic” to her new role as Belle so it wouldn’t surprise me!

After watching both of these movies a million times I’m convinced it’s a nod.

What do you think?

